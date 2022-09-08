God Interviews Guy Who Trolled Texas With Arabic “In God We Trust” Signs

I said, "Let there be a God Pod," and saw that it was GREAT! Chaz Stevens, the amazing political activist for the separation of church and state, known as the ambassador to hell, the world's worst superhero, and General Patton of the War On Christmas, joins Me, Jesus, and Mary Mags to discuss his incredible career trolling the bureaucratic hypocrisy of the far right. And if that wasn't awesome enough, he also connects humans with emotional support animals. He's done too many great things to list here, so listen to the show!

We also discuss drive-by baptisms, inflatable boobs, the gayest place in town, and Rob ‘MAGA’ Schneider's slide into continued oblivion.

So grab your favorite beverage, warm up your favorite podcast app and click those links FOR THE LOVE OF ME. Do it now, and I'll give you time off in purgatory with the unique code "In God We Yass."

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com