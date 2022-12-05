God Interviews Eli Lilly Prankster Sean Morrow

On this #Blessed episode of the God Pod: God interviews Sean Morrow, who brilliantly pranked Eli Lilly with a viral satirical tweet. Sean is a journalist for the publication More Perfect Union, fighter of the good fight, and winner of the 2022 God’s Divine Prize for Satire.

Everyone is doing great on Group Therapy with Psyche. On the God**** News: Kanye’s antisemitism, Elon Musk’s psychopathic bedside table rubbish, Neuralink, and begging for more tweets. On the Satan Show!: The gang discusses Cocaine Bear, Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones movie, and God has a confession, so tune in to find out!

Hey, Human, warm up your Mario Kart, click those links below, and dial into the latest God Pod as you speed down the rainbow road collecting stars because you don’t want to miss this episode!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Signup for the God Pod Newsletter: https://god.dailydot.com/newsletter/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Mastodon: https://universeodon.com/@godpod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com