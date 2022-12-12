Today on the God Pod: God interviews Christopher Bouzy, election algorithm prophet and the CEO of Bot Sentinel, a company specializing in identifying and understanding disinformation and targeted attacks on social media platforms.

On Group Therapy with Psyche: God gets something from the Netflix movie ‘Stutz’ starring Jonah Hill and his therapist Phil Stutz. On the GD News: The love story of Trump courting Herschel Walker, the political party shapeshifting creature from hell Kyrsten Sinema, Herschel Walker losing, and the right wing’s hate for Zelensky and the release of Brittney Griner.

The bible says there is nothing new under the sun, well, except this episode of the God Pod, so put your finger on one of those links below, burn an offering, and get busy laughing and learning something new!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Signup for the God Pod Newsletter: https://god.dailydot.com/newsletter/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Mastodon: https://universeodon.com/@godpod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com