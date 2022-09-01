God Goes Back To School

Hi Humans, I just gotta tell you about the new God Pod episode before My school bus arrives. It’s so cool! Mary Mags professes some sweet progressive optimism, and Jesus cheerleads for Taylor Swift. The class syllabus includes Biden’s Dark Brandon Joker phase, Jesus’ winning the student loan debate with memes, trolling the In God We Trust Texas loophole, and Voltron.

On JFC LOL, Jesus rebukes the nepotism accusation and his run for governor of Florida. We also talk TV shows and the wild world of weird stuff.

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

