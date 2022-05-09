God and Satan respond to news that the Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe V Wade, ending abortion in the USA. Psyche is very passionate about Dave Chapelle getting attacked on stage. Moses provides another installment of ‘Conspiracy Corner.’ God gives men the ability to get pregnant so that they might learn empathy.
The God Show is a satirical news platform where nothing is sacred and humor reigns supreme. Created by God, a seasoned satirist with a divine sense of humor, our publication offers a daily escape into a world where gods and mortals mingle, and the news is as enlightening as it is entertaining.
