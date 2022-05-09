Letters from God

God Gives Men The Ability To Get Pregnant
God Gives Men The Ability To Get Pregnant

May 09, 2022

God and Satan respond to news that the Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe V Wade, ending abortion in the USA. Psyche is very passionate about Dave Chapelle getting attacked on stage. Moses provides another installment of ‘Conspiracy Corner.’ God gives men the ability to get pregnant so that they might learn empathy.

