God Forgets To Save The Queen

Moses returns to the God Pod after wondering Costco for 40 minutes, we learn about pegging therapy on Therapy with Psyche, and I fill in for Satan on the Satan Show. We discuss Queen Elizabeth II’s ascent to purgatory on a MacBook double rainbow, “nothing is sacred” tweets from ‘Murica, lentil soup, TV shows, and Tucker Carlson nightmares.

It’s the end of an era, humans, so grab your headphones and listen to your favorite imaginary friends whilst doing household chores or whilst stuck in traffic, or floating down a lazy river in a kyak like baby Moses did.

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

