God Finally Sees "Barbie"

God smites Trump on the next Twitch.tv/TheGodPod with Jesus and the Holy Spirit, aka the Holy Trinity, who put $20 on hope and do battle against technical difficulties, lying angels, the English language, bacterial vaginosis, and smug woman hating incel with a notepad, Ben Shapiro.

Will God really smite Trump? Will Santa return? Will Biden stop ruining sports? Will Musk wrestle Zuck? Will God win the lottery? Is Jesus a two pump chump? Bewildered? You won’t be after this mind expanding episode of The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

