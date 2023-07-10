God Finally Goes Crazy And Starts Giving Away Money To Humans For First Time In History

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

Satan and God stream live on twitch.tv/thegodpod. While God is away hiding dinosaur bones, he gets inspired by Mr. Beast to giveaway $200 to a random Twitch follower. Meanwhile, Satan parties hard with the Dems but forgets his coke at the White House, creating a cable news feeding frenzy.

All hell breaks loose when a human defaces the Colosseum; a new villain appears as the female Andrew Tate, who says women shouldn’t vote; and Zuckerberg comes from behind to smash Threads over Musk’s bird, thus winning the billionaire social media championship.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

