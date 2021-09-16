God Explains What He Was Doing On 9/11

WTF?! Why did God let 9/11 happen? Where was he? What was he doing? God finally explains after all these years. Is it healthy to 'never forget' something so traumatic and horrific? We talk about all this and more. Listen in as God, Jesus, Moses, and Mary Magdalene discuss the latest in the goddamn news.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

