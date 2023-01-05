God Confirms That Pope Benedict Went To Hell

Jesus, Santa, God discuss the new year, plants, the butt of spring, Parent / Santa conferences, AI art, edible dosages, George Santos lies, Greta Thunberg smiting Andrew Tate, and corrupt Pope Benedict’s descent to heck.

Jesus bros it up while reading reviews about ball chapstick. On Ask God, you’ll learn about atheist heaven, jingle bell soup, and mushing elves. The gang also improv janitors talking about the God Pod. On the Ho Ho Ho Santa Show! you’ll learn about an unprovoked attack on an inflatable Santa, when to take down your decorations, why Santa wears a kevlar vest, and a whole Lot more!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Links to all our channels here:

https://linktr.ee/godpod