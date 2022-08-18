God Commands Humans To Curse So Much F***ing More

Holy Moly! On the new God Pod, I hang (pun intended) with Jesus and Mary Mags.

In the new segment, ‘Just Smite It,’ we talk about Beto and the need for more cursing from the left. In The News, we discuss cemented golf holes, capitalist monkeypox, Tenacious D, creepy Meta chatbots, false flags, and astrology. And if that wasn’t enough to tickle your holy ghost, Jesus accepts a marriage proposal, we answer questions from our patrons and turn DeSantis into a cartoon Florida Man villain. But wait, there’s more! Jesus and Me plan a father and son trip to play mini golf.

I’m always watching and know you have time to listen!

So launch your favorite podcast app and hang with Me, My boy, and Mary Mags, because we nailed it!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

