God Blesses Gen-Z For Being Awesome

On this blessed episode of the God Pod: Jesus rises from a nap and joins God to spread the corporate free good news about the U.S. elections, furious Republicans, Gen Z coming to the rescue, tacky wolf shirts, Boebert BS, Elon “can’t take a joke” Musk, and God taking away the right to spill your seed.

On JFC LOL, they discuss the hypocrisy of evangelicals and Herschel Walker, the Republican civil war, God getting a follow from Luke Skywalker on Twitter, Jesus and God having a wonderful bonding moment on Therapy With Jesus, Bigfoot martial arts, and God explains the ins and outs of making testicles!

So crank up your podcast listening app to 11 and let the world know you’re here to humble our new insect overlords!

THANKS TO OUR SPONSOR:

Give Crescent Canna THC gummies a try or enjoy any of their potent, effective, and legal cannabis products at crescentcanna.com and get 30% OFF with my special discount code: GODPOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume THC products. Age verification at checkout.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com