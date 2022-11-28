God Blasts Elon For Botching Latin Quote

It's a Rock' n' Rollgiving episode of the God Pod! Satan (fresh from flossing his horns), Psyche (back from changing diapers), and God (who won’t do anything for a Klondike bar) get the best news from reviewer Superhappyclam who said, "…the God Pod makes me believe in laughter again."

On the Satan Show! host Satan McGregor battles article paywalls but brings the hot gossip about the Disney Bobs, magic bands, something about tax evasion by people with a tv show, and Lionel Ritchie collabs with someone. The silly gang says what they are thankful for on Therapy with Psyche. And on the God**** News, Alabamans flipping out over Krampus, hilarious Goodreads bible reviews, and Eli Lilly tweet flap makes the CEO question the ridiculously high markup of insulin that's SUPPOSED to be FREE for FFS!

Anyway, a little lower down, you can click links, and they'll make you believe in laughter again -- it's in the bible.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Signup for the God Pod Newsletter: https://god.dailydot.com/newsletter/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Mastodon: https://universeodon.com/@godpod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts. thegodpodcast.com

THANKS TO OUR SPONSOR:

Give Crescent Canna THC gummies a try or enjoy any of their potent, effective, and legal cannabis products at crescentcanna.com and get 30% OFF with my special discount code: GODPOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume THC products. Age verification at checkout.