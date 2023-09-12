God Blasts Celebrities Who Sent Letters In Support Of Danny Masterson

God and Jesus discuss the aftermath of ‘That 70’s Show’ actor Danny Masterson getting sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape. God smites all the celebrities who wrote him letters of support. God and Jesus remember 9/11 and what the world is like 22 years later. Finally, Jesus gets covid for the first time. Watch the full video of this episode here (final 60 minutes): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1922888324

SUPPORT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Give us a follow and turn on notifications!

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod