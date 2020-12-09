God Begs The Galactic Federation To Let The Humans In (featuring Vinny Thomas)

God, Jesus, The Holy Spirit and Moses discuss the goddamn world news, us news, and the latest in COVID-19. The humans finally learn of the existence of The Galactic Federation Of Planets Club (No Earths). God begs The Galactic Federation of Planets to let the humans in.

God laughs uproariously at the continuous smiting of Donald J. Trump. Rudy Giuliani finally gets covid and Kevin Kovid has thoughts. God once again tells Michele Bachmann “no.” The Holy Spirit reports on the latest dunks on social media. Jesus faces yet another ethical question on this week’s installment of “What Would Jesus Do?”

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

