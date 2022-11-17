God Arrested For Parody

On the next, not in any way a parody of God, God Pod episode: Jesus and Mary Mags join God to discuss the U.S. midterm elections, John Fetterman’s intimidating presence, the need for 14 Katy Porters, the oppressed child class, Fox hosts melting down viral compilation, the zooted weed gummy reverse insurrection, and Mary tries to radicalize God.

They also banter about Mark Kelly’s straight talk, Beto on the library board, fake Twitter company accounts, fake Jesus’ fifteen minutes of fame, Elon’s Twitter dumpster fire, and so much more!!

Don’t hesitate. Finger those links below, fire up the old podcast listening machine, and get zooted because you’re about to enter heaven!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

