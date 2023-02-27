God Answers Question From ChatGPT About The Meaning Of Life

Mary Mags joins God to talk pestilence, the common cold, Jedi Mary Mags AI art, and lightsaber etiquette.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover if God would rather hunt or be hunted by a vengeful orangutan, did Jesus have kids, will militant leftist unicorns become a thing, what’s the deal with the book of Revelations, will God tell a bot its purpose in life, and why is God keeping Kissinger alive. On ‘TV Talk With Mary Mags,’ they speculate about the hit movie ‘The VelociPastor,’ and run down a list of favorite shows. Mark Wahlberg’s forehead ash cross and ChatGPT writing church sermons are featured on ‘JFC LOL.” And finally, on ‘The GD News,’ theocratic SATs, Ron DeSantis avoids talking about his corrupt past, and Tucker Carlson gets caught pushing election fraud B.S.

All that and more on… The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod