God And Satan Make A Bet On Joel Osteen

God and Satan discuss the latest in the Goddamn News! A pastor shoved his hands in a pile of dog poop to make a point, Satan’s old girlfriend showed her feet for the whole world to see, and Joel Osteen gets slammed for driving a $325,000 Ferrari after taking a PPP loan. God and Satan place a bet on Joel, their first bet since Job! Finally, Jeff Bezos went to space in a giant rocketship shaped exactly like a dong.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

