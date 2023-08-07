GOD AND SATAN LAUGH AT TRUMP'S ARREST

God and Satan laugh at Trump’s arrest and "I'm an idiot defense" on the next Twitch.tv/TheGodPod. It’s a Mr. Trump IndictmentFest as Earth 616 burns. Satan goes into gorilla mode and summons birds to take over Planet Zoo, and God descends to Satan’s personal hell to fight the powerful high speed stupidity of whiny robot Ben Shapiro.

Will Jennifer go to Trifling Hell? Were God and Satan lovers? Will MetalHippie420 correct Satan? Will Trump go to Yale or jail? Stop what you’re doing and tune in now to find out on the God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

