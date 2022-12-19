God And Satan Laugh As Musk Loses Mind

Psyche and the Dark Lord Satan join God to discuss Christmas-themed tortures and layoffs in Hell, then swiftly move onto the Satan Show! For all the latest entertainment news like free speech champion Elon creating the Musk Effect by going on a journalist banning spree, the Brown’s breakup, forced monogamy, and Dax Shepard praising his wife Kristen Bell for doing a chore he didn’t do.

Later in the episode, the gang learns something new about the band POD and reads a boring 1-star review from a guy who knows Gary Coleman. On Therapy With Psyche, God is fine, Satan recovered from a cold, they learn Psyche’s evil twin’s name, Satan reads a sexy email from Gmail security, God and Satan vibe over TV talk, and pathetic grifter Trump releases NFT trading cards that are so hilariously bad even his followers threw up a bit in their mouths.

All that and more, so throw on some Christmas music, and listen to the bestest podcast on this side of the galaxy!

