God And Satan Interview The Satanic Temple

God and Satan interview media ambassadors Dex and Chalice from The Satanic Temple to clear up misconceptions and discuss SatanCon, devil worship, their mission, personal freedoms, protecting children, theocratic changing rules, the Baphomet statue, the seven tenants vs. the ten commandments, activism, Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic, on becoming a recognized religion by the US government and taking risks to fight back against theocratic oppressors.

Don’t miss Satan’s New Commandment! because it will be on the quiz next week.

OUR EPISODES ARE NOW FULLY ANIMATED ON YOUTUBE!

Watch this episode on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/2Fk7bMyxmbw

Don't forget to subscribe and turn on notifications!

THANK YOU to our Sponsors!

If you’re looking for an easier way to take supplements, Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/GODPOD

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod