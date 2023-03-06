God and Satan Interview Reporter Matt Wilstein From 'The Daily Beast'

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: Morgan & Morgan law firm! For more information, go to https://forthepeople.com/GOD

TODAY on the God Pod: Satan joins God to interview ‘The Daily Beast’ entertainment writer Matt Wilstein, to discuss TikTok, the decline of reading, Fox News getting caught spreading election fraud, the importance of investigative reporting, meeting your heroes, SNL, and his project 'The Last Laugh Podcast,' where he gets to interview his favorite comedians.

On 'Ask Matt,' you'll learn why it's called ‘The Daily Beast,’ who his favorite Australian comic is, what's the good stuff on late-night TV and if he sleeps. On 'Ask God,' find out if Satan and MTG are getting 'Physical,' what Satan's dog is like, and play a game of ‘Would You Rather.’ It's a historic first on 'The Satan Show!' When Satan reads the guest's articles about Chelsea Handler, Jimmy Kimmel, and much more...and don't forget: Tickets for SatanCon 2023 are SOLD OUT!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

