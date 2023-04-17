God and Satan Have a Karaoke Contest

Satan joins God to judge the end of days, discuss feelings, dog memories, SatanCon, belief struggles, and (wiggle wiggle wiggle wiggle) the Bango Bango convention.

On 'Ask Satan,' you'll kinda learn what the devil's backbone sex position is, which actor has portrayed Satan best, the cost of Steve Seagal's soul, and whether or not you can ‘put hands’ on Ronald Reagan in hell. On 'The GD News,' the Bud Light cancel culture hypocrite boycott bros get woke to corporatocracy, get fooled by ultra-rightwing beer, and get laughed at by their hero Joe Rogan.

On 'Ask God,' it's a revelation to learn why guys are shoving guitars down their pants, if Satan can translate a 'Murican tweet to Australian, possible hiding places for Trump, and why so many butt nerves. On 'Listener Feedback,' someone gives a $666 donation to the Satanic Temple, God sends a prophet to Seth Andrews, and gray areas in The Commandments of Sanosuke.

On 'The God Pod Variety Hour,' Satan and God roast each other, God and Satan compete for survival on a deserted island and compete in a karaoke contest,

And don't miss Satan and God's blessings and smites!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

