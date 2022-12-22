God And Jesus Toot Around With Comedian Dan White

On the next God Pod: God and Jesus interview, special guest comedian Dan White the host of the ‘Improv is Dead’ podcast, viral Tweeter @atdanwhite, and loser with daddy issues.

God (high on edibles) drills Dan with hard-hitting questions about his favorite pet, dystopian social media platforms, and the Twitter dumpster fart fire. It’s all about the World Cup on Sportsball With Jesus, where Musk was caught on a date with Kushner, and not one British fan was arrested for the first time in history. They finish off with TV and movie talk, Elon’s mommy coming to his defense, MySpace Tom replying to Elon getting crushed by a Twitter poll calling for him to step down as CEO, and if anyone will take a Toot seriously.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Links to all our channels here:

https://linktr.ee/godpod