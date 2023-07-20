THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

GOD AND JESUS SUPPORT EVERYONE ON STRIKE!

It’s another mission impossible on twitch.tv/thegodpod when the three amigos Santa, Jesus, and God find themselves in battle from coast to coast with movies that are too long, magical thinking, toilet paper, trigger-happy baseball cops, and their archenemies Trump, Lauren Boebert, and Tucker Carlson of the radical Fart Right.

Will they save the world from billionaires? Will Santa get his computer to work? Will Jesus be brainwashed into joining Scientology? Find out on the next episode of The God Pod!!

Don’t miss God’s New Commandment for billionaires!!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

