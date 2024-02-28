God And Jesus Respond To Kid Rock On Joe Rogan

This week, God and Jesus respond to:
Kid Rock Advocates For Genocide On Joe Rogan
Man Sets Himself On Fire In Protest
The Death Of Trans High School Student Nex Benedict
Libs Of TikTok Creator Exposed As Moron
IVF Banned In Alabama
Website Bug Tricks Man Into Thinking He Won Lottery
Woman Gets Charged $1000 For A Subway Sandwich
JOIN US for live tapings of the God Pod Mondays at 6pm EST on God’s Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channel. Watch wherever you want. Have it Yahweh!
NEW PODCAST EPISODES WEEKLY
Follow the God Pod on your favorite podcasting platform: https://linktr.ee/godpod
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY
Join our Patreon for special access: https://www.patreon.com/godpod
Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC