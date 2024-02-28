Letters from God

Letters from God

The God Show
God And Jesus Respond To Kid Rock On Joe Rogan
Feb 28, 2024

This week, God and Jesus respond to:

  • Kid Rock Advocates For Genocide On Joe Rogan

  • Man Sets Himself On Fire In Protest

  • The Death Of Trans High School Student Nex Benedict

  • Libs Of TikTok Creator Exposed As Moron

  • IVF Banned In Alabama

  • Website Bug Tricks Man Into Thinking He Won Lottery

  • Woman Gets Charged $1000 For A Subway Sandwich

