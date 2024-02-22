Letters from God

The God Show
God And Jesus Answer Questions From Humans LIVE!
God And Jesus Answer Questions From Humans LIVE!

Feb 22, 2024

Does Jesus Still Love Flipping Tables? Does God Listen To Slayer? God And Jesus Answer Questions!

God and Jesus spend an hour answering all kinds of silly questions from humans from all over the world! Does Jesus like tacos? What’s God’s least favorite creation? Does Jesus still love flipping tables? And does God listen to Slayer? Tune in, drop out, and escape from this sick, sad world for a little while. 

