God and Jesus respond to the Oscars!

Also discussed today:

What are some “gay secrets” straight people don’t know?

Straight men, what’s the strangest thing you’ve been told not to do because "that's gay"?

God reviews the latest posts on r/atheism.

God and Jesus judge an AITA post about Disney World

God tells Jesus jokes about Jesus

