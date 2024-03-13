Letters from God

The God Show
"Gay Secrets" Straight People Don't Know
"Gay Secrets" Straight People Don't Know

Mar 13, 2024

God and Jesus respond to the Oscars! 

Also discussed today:

  • What are some “gay secrets” straight people don’t know?

  • Straight men, what’s the strangest thing you’ve been told not to do because "that's gay"?

  • God reviews the latest posts on r/atheism. 

  • God and Jesus judge an AITA post about Disney World

  • God tells Jesus jokes about Jesus

We hope you enjoy this episode as much as we did recording it! 

