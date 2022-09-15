Founder Of ‘The Onion’ Scott Dikkers Returns To The God Pod!

Jesus, Mary Mags, and I dicker around with comedy legend Scott Dikkers, the founder of The Onion, #1 NY Times best-selling author, creator of the comic strip Jim’s Journal, voice actor, screenwriter, director, and creator of the new podcast Scott Dikkers Around.

I interrogate Scott with dating questions, and we discuss the evil Nestle corp, star signs, climate change, Vlad the impaler, Mary’s ongoing beef with HBO, and the new king’s sausage fingers.

So stop dickering around and listen! Like right now! I command you! Please? Pretty please? Me dammit.

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com