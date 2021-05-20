“Faith Based” screenwriter and actor Luke Barnett joins The God Pod for an interview!

FAITH BASED focuses on two slacker friends who come to the realization that every low budget Christian movie starring 90's TV actors makes millions of dollars. They soon set out on a mission to make "A Prayer in Space", the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed... in space. Featuring Jason Alexander, Lance Reddick and Margaret Cho, FAITH BASED has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and is available for free on Amazon Prime.

Later on, Luke discusses his real-life evil doppelganger, a megachurch pastor in California also named Luke Barnett. Then we discuss the existence of UFO’s. Finally, we do some Bible Study and discuss what we loved about the episode. Listen in as we discuss life, comedy and blasphemy with our hilarious new pal.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

