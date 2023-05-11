Elf Strike Leaves Santa's Workshop in Chaos as Toys Pile Up on Shelves

On this episode of the God Pod: Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and Santa discuss totes, reefer humor, read a review from TurdNoodle, and sing tunes from ‘The Band.’

On ‘Top Ten Most Absurd Bible Stories You Never Learned in Sunday School,’ you’ll learn about David and the Giant Space Octopus, Noah and the time-traveling dinosaur, Moses and the Burning Bush that Sang Show Tunes, Job’s epic battle against an Army of Demonic Clowns, Jesus and the Talking Dog, and many more! On ‘The Stupid GD News,’ the gang cover the mass shooting in Texas by a right-wing extremist and the absurd response by Greg Abbott, a congressman who says thoughts and prayers are enough, and Marjorie Taylor Greene blames ‘evil forces.’ On ‘Entertainment News,’ opine on the tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala, the Hollywood writers’ strike, and why the Holy Spirit despises the 80’s. On ‘Holy Spirit News,’ you’ll learn why the Holy Spirit has to fly commercial. On ‘Jesus News,’ Jesus channels his inner Gaga and wears sandals with socks and a crown of thorns to the Met Gala. On ‘Santa News,’ Santa scrambles as elf strike continues.

And don’t miss a very special Blessings and Smites!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

