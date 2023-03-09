Drag Queens VS Pastors

TODAY ON THE GOD POD:

On this brand spanking new God Pod episode: Jesus, Santa, the Holy Spirit, and God read a review, answer questions from our listeners on Ask God, and discuss the frigging news.

On 'Ask God,' you'll discover if you'll get super flying powers when Jesus returns, did Moses see God's butt tattoos, are Satan and Santa the same person, does God spank Jesus, are turds better than coal for naughty children, has the Holy Spirit watched 'Tuca and Bertie,' can Jesus swim, what does Jesus think about the Jesus Lizard, is Jesus the OG Time Lord, does God have an OnlyFans and did God create Energy Vampires. On 'JFC LOL,' the gang covers Americans' all-time low belief in God. On 'The GD News,' who's more of a threat to kids – Drag queens or pastors? Republican Tennessee governor drag queen hypocrisy, DeSantis appointee claims tap water could turn people gay, no whale sperm or something like that for King Charles III's anointing, and the Conways get a divorce.

And don't miss God's New Commandment ad the end of the show!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

