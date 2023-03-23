Divine Comedy: God And Pals Imagine How Funny Trump’s Arrest Will Be

HO HO HO! This episode hosted by Santa Claus! Jesus, God, and the Holy Ghost join Santa, mad with power, to speculate about Trump's arrest, TUMS antiacid overdoses, Morgan Freeman, Trump calling DeSantis names, and if Jesus lives inside Trump.

On 'Free Play/Recess,' Santa talks about whatever he wants, like reindeer performance reviews, nepotism, his new book tour, and Santa's village. On 'Ask God,' you'll get a look inside how Santa scores naughty and nice children, whether God will curse the GOP, did God send the giant seaweed blob to attack Florida, will Jesus get a tattoo, and will God boff Christopher Walken. On 'JFC LOL,' the gang discusses no one thanking God for their Oscar wins. On 'The Santa Show!' Jack Black and the Farrelly Brothers' movie 'Dear Santa' is reviewed months before its release.

And make sure not to miss Santa's Decree at the very end!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

