Comedian Niles Abston joins The God Pod for an interview! Niles discusses his comedy special on YouTube called “Girls Don’t Twerk To Jokes” which God loved. Niles explains why he only dates atheists and what they think of the Jesus tattoo on his back. We discuss life, comedy, and going to school at a Christian college.

Niles hangs out as we discuss The Goddamn News. The Mormon Church is probably investing in Doge Coin, millennials don’t believe in God, and rainbow lego blocks are driving bigots (more) crazy.

Later on, we put Jesus into difficult situations by playing a game of ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ Finally, God issues a New Commandment.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

