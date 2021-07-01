Comedian Jeff Dwoskin joins The God Pod for an interview! Jeff tells us why we should care about him, his favorite comedians, and whether or not he still believes in God. Then he tell us about his podcast “Live From Detroit: The Jeff Dwoskin Show” and how hard it is to get his wife to listen to it.

Jeff hangs out as we discuss The Goddamn News. Gun girl claims Christians can’t use birth control, an exorcism at a Home Depot, and a Redneck Rave that ended in an impalement. Later, we discuss the existence of aliens. Finally, in honor of the 4th of July, God does a dramatic reading of President Thomas J. Whitmore’s speech from the film “Independence Day.”

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

