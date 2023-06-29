Jesus Christ Superstar, government employee Santa, and God battle creepy AI Jesus and the evil blinding video of Trump taking a dump at the Blind Faith and Free Dumb CONvention.

The action continues when Jesus goes to a Pride parade, Santa disposes of scientists crashing his workshop, and Elon’s mommy forbids him to cage fight with Zuckerberg.

Come for the blessings, stay for the SMITES!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

