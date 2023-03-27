Banning TikTok In 2023 (with Joman)

On this new episode of the God Pod: JOMAN, the legendary satirical composer, TikToker, music producer, DJ, and graduate of Nothing Special University, joins God to tackle why everything is horrible, banning TikTok, the woo to Q pipeline, EDMC, brainwashing, angry incels, the golden calf Elon Musk bro cult, media/informational literacy, sad American life statistics, toxic positivity, brain plasticity, Carl Sagan, the dumbing down of America, pseudo hippies, out of touch politicians, microplastics, redemption and forgiveness.

And God has a New Commandment at the end, so DON’T MISS IT!

WATCH this full episode on YouTube! This is our first FULLY ANIMATED VIDEO podcast! https://youtu.be/_UmaMawG0mw

Consider following Joman on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iamjoman

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod