God and Jesus make Supreme Court predictions on all the big cases coming in the next several months. On God Pod True Crime, God and Jesus discuss the arrest of Tupac’s killer. Elon Musk doesn’t know how to wear a cowboy hat, and Taylor Swift-Kelce is hated by the right wing for some reason. God and Jesus react to several viral TIk Tok stories. Finally, Bambi has fallen.

SUPPORT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Give us a follow and turn on notifications!

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

NEW EPISODE EVERY TUESDAY!

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod