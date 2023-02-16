Balloons And UFOs: God Reveals What’s Happening

TODAY ON THE GOD POD:

Santa and Jesus join God to talk Super Bowl divine interventions, royalty-free jingle bells, Jesus’ Valentine’s Day with Judas, and fonts.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn if God or Jesus will help a New Zealander cut his hair, did Santa pee in George Santos’ hair, what Santa’s real name is, if the God Pod was the inspiration for ‘Fight Club,’ what are God’s preferred pronouns, was the little drummer boy evil, if God does his own Laundry, and what will happen on the next season of ‘America.’ Breaking news on ‘The GD News,’ about what the heck the US is shooting out of the sky, Schumer looking into banning TikTok, Mars Wrigley getting sued for workers falling into a vat of chocolate, Shell’s board of directors getting sued, and Sri Lanka decriminalizing homosexuality. Plus, a brand new commandment from God.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

