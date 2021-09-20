BALL WARS: ATTACK OF THE SWOLLEN BALLS!

...A short time ago, in a galaxy close, close by, some might say the one you’re currently in,

Turmoil has engulfed the US Republic. The value of a 95% effective vaccine is in dispute due to a phantom pair of swollen balls.

Hoping to exploit the matter with a flurry of deadly tweets, the greedy Federation of Fading Celebrities have committed to cast doubt on the work of a global community of scientists.

While the congress of the Republic endlessly debates this alarming chain of events, the President has secretly dispatched two god podders, the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy, to settle the conflict....

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

