Andrew Seidel | How the Supreme Court Is Weaponizing Religious Freedom

On the new God Pod: Jesus, Mary Mags, and God are working for the weekend with hotshot atheist, constitutional lawyer, and author, Andrew Seidel, to chat about his new book 'American Crusade' which gives a glimmer of hope as democracy flails against the hostile takeover of the Supreme Court by Christian zealots.

Mary Mags and Andrew Seidel smarten up the episode leaving Jesus speechless and God looking for nunchuck warriors, liberal billionaires, and elephant revolutionaries to fight against the anti-democratic movement plaguing America!

They also read from the mailbag, encourage playing the God Pod in the Vatican, discuss Velma coming out, and God finds out people are calling him angry Santa for adults. NOT COOL!

Listening to this episode is the first step to waking up and fighting back against a SCOTUS drunk with power! Click those links below and listen — it's 100% FREE. Bonus points if you own nunchucks

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

