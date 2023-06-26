THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

A New Commandment For Billionaires

Satan joins God live on twitch.tv/thegodpod to discuss Jim Gaffigan, onomatopoeias, flaccid horns, ethically sourced organic porn, and the Top 10 Dumbest Ways To Die.

Satan teaches everyone about the wonders of birdwatching and grilling. God and Satan then descend into Fox News Hell to judge the "Faith" and "Freedom" Hypocrisy Conference, featuring Carl "death warmed over" Rove. God sprinkles a list of people who are not dead yet throughout the episode, so make sure to write them down because there will be a test next week.

And last but not least, God’s New Commandment for billionaires!!!

