A Message From God To Kanye West

On this spooky Halloween episode of the God Pod: Satan, Psyche, and God discuss Satan dropping ties with Kanye, eating hot angel wings, legendary hypocrite Elon Musk's stupid Twitter bathroom sink gag, Disney jail, and butts full of galaxies… And on Therapy With Psyche: Satan and God embody cute five-year-olds.

Nothing but train wrecks and Breaking News on The Satan Show! when the gang chat about God being no friend of ‘Friends’ or Matthew Perry, famous actor Ted Cruz's new sitcom 'Supply Closet,' starlets Clarence Thomas and Lindsey Graham's new horror movie 'Subpoena Games,' and how Kanye can't even get sneakers to love him.

Watch the ending of this episode in animated form! https://www.youtube.com/shorts/o9SkayuopS8

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

SPONSORED BY

Give Crescent Canna THC gummies a try or enjoy any of their potent, effective, and legal cannabis products at crescentcanna.com and get 30% OFF with my special discount code: GODPOD.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com