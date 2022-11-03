A Message From God To Elon Musk

JFK stops by the God Pod to smoke a pumpkin spice blunt with Jesus and God and shoot the breeze about House of the Dragon, Andor, the Trump of Brazil losing, the highly intelligent God Pod listeners, flipping churches, and Weeny Boy McGoo.

On JFC LOL, we find out if the Virgin Mary looked like Lady Gaga, getting tasered for God, deadly red states, Elon Musk’s bumbling twitter takeover, increase in hate tweets, Nancy Pelosi’s husband being attacked, camel shaming, and step-nun porn.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

