46 People Who Are Definitely Going To HELL

On this episode of the God Pod, Dr. Satan and Dr. God list 46 people that are definitely going to H-E-double hockey sticks, Alex Jones getting smanged, the cheese test, 1 billion missing snow crabs, Jesus stealing socks, and boob aerodynamics.

Satan and God also discuss their biggest fears on ‘Anti-Therapy With Satan,’ and on the ‘Satan Show!’ they gossip about Kim Kardashian getting booed, hot ghosts, and political tacos.

So curl up on the couch, click those links below, and listen to the God Pod while the world burns, and then get off your butt and VOTE.

THE GOD POD: HAVE IT YAHWEH!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com