2022 God Pod Wrapped

It’s the end of the year God Pod wrap-up: Favorite moments revisited like mocking Jordan Peterson’s “Up Yours, Woke Moralists,” Stranger Gods, Pray: Jesus vs. Predator, the rainbow bridge collapsing, Philosophy Talk, the chili formula shortage, The four fingers of God, DoorDashing pickles to Seth Rogan, Space Jesus, messages from God to Ye and Elon Musk, and more.

We also recap God’s favorite commandments like thou shalt say gay, don’t ban abortion, stop removing shows from HBO, save the Choco Taco, and don’t hunt Jesus for sport.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

