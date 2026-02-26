Viral Troll Master Exposes Racists Via Fake ICE Hotline

Dear Humans,

Recently Jesus and I came across comedian and MAGA prankster Ben Palmer, and after we caught our breath after laughing over his videos we invited him onto the show.

We were lucky to speak with him today about his Illegal Immigrant Hotline, to learn how he’s been fooling hateful people who are trying to deport their neighbors. These people he’s exposing have NEVER listened to Jesus ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ request!

We also discuss:

Ben’s wildest calls, including a woman furious that a presumed “illegal” drives a nicer car.

The notorious kindergarten teacher who wants her student’s parents deported

How Ben’s style of trolling is really comedy used for accountability, giving listeners a way to laugh while confronting bigotry. These callers love anonymity and only balk when there’s even a hint their names might be attached.

Ben’s comedy career and how his hotline videos exploded across YouTube and Instagram.

Potential future bits like a “Call God” hotline for religious haters and even an Epstein Island customer service line.

Be sure to visit BenPalmerTour.com and check him out on YouTube and Instagram for more!

As a thanks for reading Letters from God, here is 20% off a paid subscription. Sign up today to help us keep up the fight against fascism and keep our momentum going strong:

Get 20% off for 1 year

When you sign up as a paid subscriber you’re standing against the silence. You’re helping us expose their plans, fight their propaganda, and build a movement that cannot be erased.

Never give up.

Love,

God