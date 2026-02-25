Smiting Trump’s SOTU Lies with Qasim Rashid

Dear Humans,

Today Jesus and I were joined by writer and human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid, who watched and analyzed last night’s State of the Union so you didn’t have to!

Qasim truly did the LORD’s work by calling out all the lies Trump spewed for nearly two hours on Tuesday night. Be sure to follow him!

Plus, we discuss:

Corporate Democrats & APAC/Meta/Palantir influence, and the DCCC pre-selecting candidates and undermining primaries

The contrast between corporate leadership (Schumer, Jeffries, Newsom) and movement candidates (Mamdani, AOC, Working Families Party)

“Vote blue no matter who” hypocrisy and refusal to fully back Mamdani after a fair primary win

The Epstein Files, censorship, and why covering up is treated as a confession

Exhaustion as a fascist strategy, mental health, taking breaks, and using art/music for resistance

Plans for a karaoke marathon fundraiser in order to support Working Families Party–style organizing

Speaking of karaoke, God wraps the show up with Muse’s ‘Resistance’!

You’re halfway through the week! You got this!

PS - Every subscription keeps us pushing back on Corporate Media, Trump’s non-stop lies, and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.