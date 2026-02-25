Letters from God

Transcript

Thou Shalt Make His Ratings Miserable!

How to survive fascism with your weirdo friend.
God's avatar
dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
God and dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨
Feb 25, 2026

Dear Humans,

NOTE: Jesus was out sick today. Instead, I hung out with “your weirdo friend,” Dr. G! They’re a community college rhetorician and gender studies teacher who studies how people talk about things and the impact of that. Make sure to follow them here.

Today we covered:

  • Why the way we talk about Epstein matters, and why Dr. G wants less “thrill” and more “consequences, please”

  • The dominoes falling faster overseas, and why international paper trails make coverups way harder to pull off

  • Mike Johnson as a haunted Victorian doll, a creepy elf on the shelf, and the Covenant Eyes “accountability buddy” nightmare that turns your stomach for a reason

  • Why they want you stuck in fear mode, and how hopelessness is their favorite drug

  • Dead internet theory, bots, and the idea that likes are being manipulated to make creators feel alone, even when views are still huge

  • “Don’t give him oxygen” as a strategy, plus your sanity check on skipping the State of the Union and choosing literally anything else

  • The Duluth power-and-control wheel, and why it maps disturbingly well onto authoritarian tactics

  • What people can actually do: neighborhood-level organizing, mutual aid, taking marching orders from experienced organizers, and letting “big quiet dudes” run interference for community safety

Happy Tuesday, humans. Enjoy this episode with Dr. G, your weirdo friend, and please, for the love of Me, I hope you’re doing anything else right now instead of giving Tangerine Palpatine more of your precious time.

Love,

God

PS - Every subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.

18 Comments

