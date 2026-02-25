Dear Humans,

NOTE: Jesus was out sick today. Instead, I hung out with “your weirdo friend,” Dr. G! They’re a community college rhetorician and gender studies teacher who studies how people talk about things and the impact of that. Make sure to follow them here.

Today we covered:

Why the way we talk about Epstein matters, and why Dr. G wants less “thrill” and more “consequences, please”

The dominoes falling faster overseas, and why international paper trails make coverups way harder to pull off

Mike Johnson as a haunted Victorian doll, a creepy elf on the shelf, and the Covenant Eyes “accountability buddy” nightmare that turns your stomach for a reason

Why they want you stuck in fear mode, and how hopelessness is their favorite drug

Dead internet theory, bots, and the idea that likes are being manipulated to make creators feel alone, even when views are still huge

“Don’t give him oxygen” as a strategy, plus your sanity check on skipping the State of the Union and choosing literally anything else

The Duluth power-and-control wheel, and why it maps disturbingly well onto authoritarian tactics

What people can actually do: neighborhood-level organizing, mutual aid, taking marching orders from experienced organizers, and letting “big quiet dudes” run interference for community safety

Happy Tuesday, humans. Enjoy this episode with Dr. G, your weirdo friend, and please, for the love of Me, I hope you’re doing anything else right now instead of giving Tangerine Palpatine more of your precious time.

Love,

God

