Trump’s Own Admin Just Blew Up His Iran War Excuse

Dear Humans,

Today we were joined by special guest Wajahat Ali, who broke down Trump’s Iran war narrative as it’s unraveling in real time.

BLESS YOU, WAJ! We see you!

What we covered:

The utter clownshow trainwreck that is the Trump admin right now.

How Marco Rubio just totally contradicted Donald.

The MAGA civil war RAGING right now. Megyn Kelly has fallen.

“Israel was going to strike anyway”

The total absence of a clear explanation or exit strategy.

Operation Epstein Distraction is EXTREMELY unpopular.

Waj also walked us through his Joy Reid interview with Hakeem Jeffries, including the moment Jeffries dodged direct questions and refused to answer plainly about AIPAC money.

We hope you enjoy this presentation of The God Show. Please let God and Jesus know what your favorite quotes and moments from the episode were down in the comments.

One day at a time, humans.

Love,

God

PS - Remember that every like, share, and subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. Make it so.